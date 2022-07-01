Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

