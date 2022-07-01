Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

