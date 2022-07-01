Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 118,276 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares during the period. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 5.12% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $49,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

