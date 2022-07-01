Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Prologis stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

