Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

EMTL stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

