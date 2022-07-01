Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

