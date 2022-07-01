Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Up 74.3% in June

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter worth $13,325,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $10,254,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Pioneer Merger by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 630,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000.

PACX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Pioneer Merger has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

