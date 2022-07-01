Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.