Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
