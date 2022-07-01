Piper Sandler Cuts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $15.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

