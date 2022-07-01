Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

