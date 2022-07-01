PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Buys A$12,055.00 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Aaron Pasias bought 24,110 shares of PlaySide Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,055.00 ($8,371.53).
The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
PlaySide Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)
