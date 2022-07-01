PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.07. 13,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 560,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $519.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -1.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $60,162.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 145,100 shares of company stock worth $786,394.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

