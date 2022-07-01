Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.34) to GBX 693 ($8.50) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

PYTCF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

