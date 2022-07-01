pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (PNT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.92 or 0.99931803 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,038,684 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.