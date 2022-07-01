Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.00

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 428388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.67).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.53 million and a PE ratio of 461.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

