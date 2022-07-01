Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Down 1.8%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 50,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 242,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Polar Power ( NASDAQ:POLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.