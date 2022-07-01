Polis Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $375,500.72 and $703.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005577 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00598514 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005351 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00166967 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

