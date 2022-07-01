Polkadex Market Capitalization Achieves $11.75 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00008091 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $216,174.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00185907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00591920 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

