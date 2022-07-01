Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 18,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 4,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading

