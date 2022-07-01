Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 18,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 4,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.00.
About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.