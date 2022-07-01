PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Up 2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 5,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 34,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a market cap of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter worth $213,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

