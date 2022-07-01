PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Up 2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 5,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 34,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
The company has a market cap of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
PolyPid Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPD)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
