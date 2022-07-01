Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POSH. MKM Partners upped their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Poshmark stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $401,864.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,206,065 shares of company stock valued at $23,703,547 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Poshmark by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 503,241 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

