Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 123.9% in June

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,927,100 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the May 31st total of 3,094,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.6 days.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 78,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

