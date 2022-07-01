Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of XPDBU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,288,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 751,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,060,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

