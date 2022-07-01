Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.40

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.40 and last traded at $70.62, with a volume of 3398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,287 shares of company stock worth $2,125,747 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

