Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.