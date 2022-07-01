Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 2.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

