Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 232.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.90 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $615.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.