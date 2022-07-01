Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $724,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,029 shares of company stock valued at $52,960,095. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

