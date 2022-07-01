Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $1,883,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.30 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

