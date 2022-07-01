Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after buying an additional 477,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 817.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 65,051 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

