Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of FNDE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

