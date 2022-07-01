Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PBAM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

