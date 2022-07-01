Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.