Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $176.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90.

