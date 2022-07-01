Private Capital Group LLC Buys 375 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

