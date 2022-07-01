Private Capital Group LLC Buys 7,109 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

