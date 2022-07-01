Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,382,000.

VO opened at $196.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

