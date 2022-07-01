Private Capital Group LLC Has $469,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

