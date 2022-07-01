Private Capital Group LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $297.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.04 and a 200-day moving average of $337.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

