Private Capital Group LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,656,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

