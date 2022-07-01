Private Capital Group LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $172.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.