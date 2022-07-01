Private Capital Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

