Private Capital Group LLC Sells 6,245 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,281,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

