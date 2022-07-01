Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $129.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

