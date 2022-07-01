Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.