PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Down 0.6%

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.