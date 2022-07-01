ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Down 1.5%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.28 and last traded at $56.61. Approximately 665,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 805,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 647.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

