ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 171,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,647,464 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $44.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.