Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares comprises approximately 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $8,365,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of PB stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

