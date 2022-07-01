ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProTek Capital stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,217. ProTek Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

ProTek Capital Company Profile

ProTek Capital, Inc focuses on investing or acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. It has strategic partnership with Vortex Waterpipes. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

